Rockies don't offer former All-Star outfielder David Dahl a contract

DENVER — The David Dahl era in Denver appears to be over.

The Colorado Rockies announced Wednesday night they non-tendered the former All-Star outfielder making him a free agent. The club also parted ways with catcher Tony Wolters and pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez, non-tendering them as well.

Dahl only played in 24 games in 2020 as he battled an injured shoulder. He hit just .183 with no home runs and nine RBIs. That was a stark contrast to his All-Star season in 2019 when he batted .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs.

"There's a good number of outfielders that we currently have on the roster," Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said in a conference call with the media on Wednesday night. "There's financial decisions and then there's the health part of it, too, which has been a struggle for David at times with us. This will be a new opportunity (for him) to find a great opportunity somewhere else."

When asked later in the call to discuss how star third baseman Nolan Arenado's injury rehab is going and if he's communicated with him, Bridich noted it's going well but didn't want to say if they've talked.

"There's nothing to discuss," Bridich said.