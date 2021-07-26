Rockies manager Bud Black clears MLB's COVID protocols, will return tonight

Black had been in COVID and contract tracing protocols since July 16. The Rockies went 3-5 in eight games without him.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black is out of MLB's COVID and contract tracing protocols and will manage the club tonight in Anaheim against the Angels.

The Rockies announced the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Black had been out since July 16, or the day after the All-Star break, due to the league's policy. It was unclear if Black ever tested positive for the coronavirus, but he did help manage the NL All-Star team, and players who participated in the festivities in Denver did eventually test positive.

The Rockies have been above the 85% vaccination threshold for months.

In all, Black missed eight games, with the team going 3-5 in his absence. First base coach Ron Gideon, who was also in COVID protocols, returned to the team late last week.

Four players -- including starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela -- who have also been sidelined since July 16 due to COVID protocols have yet to return.

>> Video above: Bud Black on former GM Jeff Bridich's surprising resignation

