Colorado Rockies fall short of .500 season goal

With Monday's loss to Atlanta, Colorado will finish the season with a losing record.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — It was the low bar set at the beginning of the season by Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort.

"I think we can play .500 ball this year," Monfort said before the season began.

Monday night at Coors Field, the Rockies lost their 82nd game of the season. A 14-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves who, unlike the Rockies, have their sights set on a deep playoff run.

Most fans felt the .500 season wasn't going to happen for their beloved Rockies. Some even laughed that a club's owner would set such a mediocre, yet still realistically unattainable, goal.

For those who held onto hope until the end, it looked to be an uphill battle. Going into Monday's game, the club was needing to win 32-consecutive games just to finish the season at 81-81.

For reference, the Major League Baseball record for the longest winning streak is 26 games (the then-New York Giants in 1916) and the Rockies' franchise record is 11 games.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.