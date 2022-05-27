Rockies reveal new city-inspired uniforms

The Rockies will wear the new City Connect uniforms for the first time on Saturday, June 4.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies unveiled the club’s Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform on Friday.

The Rockies City Connect uniform is designed in collaboration with Nike "to capture and celebrate the unique personality and values of the state of Colorado."

The base of the uniform, pants and socks reflects the backdrop seen on Colorado license plates. The numbers have purple trim, a nod to Coors Field's purple row of seats.

“While the uniform series is called City Connect, it was important they represent fans across the state,” said Rockies Owner, Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort. “As a Colorado native, I am proud that these uniforms embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home-state. I am beyond excited to see them come to life on the field on June 4 at Coors Field.”

The Rockies are the 11th Major League Baseball (MLB) club with a City Connect Series uniform.

The Rockies will wear the new City Connect uniforms for the first time on Saturday, June 4 against the Atlanta Braves. The club will then wear them on every Sunday home game through the remainder of the 2022 season.

Fans can purchase the Rockies City Connect jersey — as well as hats, hoodies and tees for men and women — exclusively in-store at the Colorado Rockies Dugout Stores and Rally Store at McGregor Square through the on-field debut June 4. The Rockies City Connect collection will also be available online at MLBShop.com and Nike.com.

In addition to the Rockies, the Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals will also be able to sport the new look this season.

The new uniforms are part of the Nike City Connect series which "explores the personality, values and customs that make each community and their residents unique," said MLB.

MLB said the Nationals' uniform was inspired from the annual springtime blooms of cherry blossom trees around the Potomac basin signifying the promise of new beginnings and possibilities of a new season. The jersey features an anthracite base color, cherry blossom print and pop of pink on the trims.

Launched last season, the Nike MLB City Connect uniform program was created to celebrate the bond between each club and its city. The seven clubs joining will join the inaugural seven clubs that participated in 2021.

“There’s nothing quite like the bond between baseball fans, their home teams, and their hometowns — and the Nike MLB City Connect series is an ongoing celebration of that relationship,” said Sonja Henning, Nike VP of North America League Partnerships. “We are thrilled to honor the history of each club while pushing the bounds of what a baseball jersey can be. We hope this series will continue to energize longtime fans — and bring a generation of new ones to the game.”

“The excitement that our fans and players showed last year at each City Connect debut is exactly what these uniforms are all about,” said MLB Chief Revenue Officer Noah Garden.

“When we initially partnered with Nike, the incredible energy that we see at each uniform launch is exactly what we envisioned. Nike continues to raise the bar working with our Clubs on developing these unique designs, bringing each community’s story to life. We can’t wait to see how these next seven uniforms connect with our fans and generate excitement on the field this season.”

