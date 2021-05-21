McMahon homers twice, Rockies beat Diamondbacks 7-1

Colorado snapped a five-game skid with Friday night's win at Coors Field.

DENVER — German Marquez scattered four hits over seven scoreless innings, Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1.

Raimel Tapia also homered, and C.J. Cron had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game losing streak that included two shutout losses at San Diego earlier this week.

Josh Rojas’ sacrifice fly in the eighth inning off reliever Jordan Sheffield led to Arizona’s lone run.

