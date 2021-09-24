Giants top Rockies 7-2 for 100th win, hold onto NL West lead

San Francisco kept its pace for the race for the division on Friday night.

DENVER — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 to become the season’s first 100-win team.

San Francisco started the night leading the Dodgers by a game, with Los Angeles playing later at Arizona.

The Giants have won 16 of 20.

Kervin Castro tossed two innings for his first major league victory, and the Giants reached 100 wins for the first time since going 100-62 in 2003.

