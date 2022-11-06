Pro Motocross Championship visits Colorado for Thunder Valley National

Colorado native Eli Tomac placed second at Saturday's event behind Ken Roczen.

MORRISON, Colo. — Motocross fans flocked to Thunder Valley on Saturday as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship made its annual stop in Colorado.

The Thunder Valley National has been part of the circuit since 2005 and continues to grow among the racing community.

Colorado native Eli Tomac -- a fan favorite who hails from Cortez -- was the runner-up in the 450cc division at this year's race.

Cortez won the first race (Moto 1) and was third in the next, placing second, finishing second overall to Ken Roczen.

The Thunder Valley National is the third of 12 total events that make up the season-long championship. After Saturday's results, Tomac sits in third place overall (120 points) behind Roczen (129 points) in second and the leader -- Chase Sexton (134 points).

