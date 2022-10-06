Local motocross rider helping build Thunder Valley track before racing

Ben LaMay will be trading in his bulldozer for his dirt bike on Saturday for the Thunder Valley National.

MORRISON, Colo — Ben LaMay will be completely familiar with the track on Saturday during the Thunder Valley National.

That's partly because LaMay, a 31-year-old racer who now resides in Golden, help build it.

LaMay has spent countless hours driving over the same course he will be racing on, but in a bulldozer -- helping shape the course, build jumps and more.

But come Saturday, LaMay will be going much faster on his 450cc bike.

"Building the track is very fun," he said. "It's creative -- you're artistic in there and thinking how to make this fun for everybody that's going to be riding."

As far as getting to enjoy the fruits of his labor? LaMay says it makes it that much more fun come race day.

"Once you're actually on the motorcycle and riding it, it's kind of a self-reward when you build a cool jump or a fun section," he said. It's really rewarding."

The 2022 Thunder Valley National -- one of the races along the Pro Motocross Championship series -- will begin at 12:30 p.m. (MT) with opening ceremonies on Saturday, June 11.

General admission tickets are $55 for adults and $25 for children (ages 6-11).

More information can be found HERE.

