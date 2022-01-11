Clippers rally from 25 down in 2nd half, stun Nuggets 87-85

Denver will return for a six-game homestand at Ball Arena.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit in the second half for a stunning 87-85 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Amir Coffey had 18 points and Reggie Jackson scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter.

Terance Mann scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Clippers. They won despite managing a meager 28 points in the lowest-scoring first half in the NBA this season and then falling behind 59-34 midway through the third period.

Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 30 points and Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.

>>Video above: As injuries mount for Nuggets, Monte Morris taking on more prominent scoring role

