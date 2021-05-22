Nuggets kick off playoff series with Blazers, Carmelo Anthony

DENVER — We thought we’d never see Carmelo Anthony play an NBA playoff game in Denver again.
"I haven’t even thought about it from that perspective," the Portland Trailblazers forward said before an opening-round playoff series against the Nuggets.
For the first time since Anthony was traded from the Nuggets a decade ago, he’ll be playing in the Mile High City in the postseason Saturday night.
"How close I was to the city, to the organization, the people, the fans -- that place will always hold something special to me regardless of if I’m in that jersey or if I’m an opponent."
Since 'Melo' was a breakout star as a young kid in Colorado, he’s played for the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and now the Portland Trailblazers.
Now, one of the greatest Nuggets ever is back where it all began.
