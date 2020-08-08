Murray returns to power Nuggets past Jazz 134-132 in 2 OTs

Denver secured at least the No. 4 spot in the playoffs with Saturday's win.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart and made the tying and go-ahead baskets as the Denver Nuggets beat the Utah Jazz 134-132 in two overtimes.

The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points for Utah. Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 4.2 seconds remaining in the second overtime but missed a desperation heave from near half-court as the game ended.

Murray was playing his first game since March 11 after missing four with left hamstring tightness.

He sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer.