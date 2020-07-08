Lillard's 11 3's lift rising Portland past Denver, 125-115

The Nuggets remained in the No. 3 spot in the West despite Thursday night's loss to the Trail Blazers.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with 11 3-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115 on Thursday night.

Lillard was 11 for 18 from 3-point range, plus had 12 assists for Portland. The Blazers (32-38) closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (45-24), which remained in the West’s No. 3 spot.