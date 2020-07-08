x
Lillard's 11 3's lift rising Portland past Denver, 125-115

The Nuggets remained in the No. 3 spot in the West despite Thursday night's loss to the Trail Blazers.
Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP
Denver Nuggets' Monte Morris (11) defends Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Damian Lillard tied his franchise record with 11 3-pointers and scored 45 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers moved closer to the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference by beating the Denver Nuggets 125-115 on Thursday night.

Lillard was 11 for 18 from 3-point range, plus had 12 assists for Portland. The Blazers (32-38) closed to within a half-game of Memphis in the race for eighth in the West.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Denver (45-24), which remained in the West’s No. 3 spot. 

