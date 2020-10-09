Leonard, Clippers beat Nuggets 96-85, take 3-1 series lead

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 boards for the Nuggets, but didn't get much help from his teammates.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard finished an assist shy of his first playoff triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 96-85 in Game 4 to move a step closer to their first Western Conference finals.

Leonard filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.

He has scored 30 or more points six times during this postseason. The Clippers lead the series 3-1.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 boards for the Nuggets. They were down in their first-round series against Utah before becoming the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit.