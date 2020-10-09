x
Leonard, Clippers beat Nuggets 96-85, take 3-1 series lead

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 boards for the Nuggets, but didn't get much help from his teammates.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) goes to the basket against Denver Nuggets' Torrey Craig (3) and Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Kawhi Leonard finished an assist shy of his first playoff triple-double and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Denver Nuggets 96-85 in Game 4 to move a step closer to their first Western Conference finals. 

Leonard filled up the stat sheet with 30 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots. 

He has  scored 30 or more points six times during this postseason. The Clippers lead the series 3-1. 

Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 11 boards for the Nuggets. They were down in their first-round series against Utah before becoming the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit. 

They'll look to do it again against the Clippers, starting with Game 5 on Friday night. 

