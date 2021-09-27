Reports: Michael Porter Jr. agrees to max contract extension with Nuggets

The deal is for a five-year extension worth up to $207 million.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have locked down forward Michael Porter Jr.

According to multiple reports, Denver and "MPJ" have agreed to a five-year max contract extension worth up to $207 million.

Porter Jr., who was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, has become a pivotal piece for the Nuggets the past two years as they strive to be title contenders.

"For us to be the best team that we can be, Michael Porter needs to be an efficient and engaged two-way player. He's aware of that, and he's making the necessary strides to become that. I'm proud of him for that," head coach Michael Malone said before the team's training camp on Monday morning.

Porter Jr. played in 61 games for Denver last season (2020-21), starting all but seven of them. He averaged 31.3 minutes, 19 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Denver becomes the fourth NBA team to have three players signed to max contracts (Porter Jr. joins center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray).

>>Video above: Nuggets coach Michael Malone talks about Michael Porter Jr.'s growth

