TNT putting on fan event for Denver Nuggets opener

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will be doing their show live in Denver on Oct. 24.

DENVER — The defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets will be in the national spotlight when they kick off the 2023-2024 season later this month.

The NBA on TNT American Express Road Show will be making a stop in the Mile High City when the Nuggets take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 24.

According to a release from TNT, the day-long fan experience will be headlined by performances from The Chainsmokers and Dermot Kennedy.

TNT's Inside the NBA team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal will be doing their show on-site for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

The Chainsmokers and Dermot Kennedy will perform after the game.

Other attractions include sports-themed trivia for prizes, a fan watch party, an arcade, a half-court skills challenge, and T-shirt and food giveaways. A custom mural celebrating the defending champs and the NBA on TNT studio team, created by local artist Thomas "Detour" Evans, will be on display.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus.

The Nuggets will take on the Lakers at 5:30 p.m at Ball Arena. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

