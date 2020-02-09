Nuggets edge Jazz 80-78 to complete comeback from 3-1 down and win series

The Nuggets became the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking basket with 27 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs by the slimmest of margins.

Denver beat the Utah Jazz 80-78 in Game 7 on Tuesday night when Mike Conley’s 3-pointer spun out at the buzzer.

Utah only had the chance because Torrey Craig missed a layup at the other end with about five seconds to go.

WHAT A WILD ENDING TO THIS GAME 7 🚨 pic.twitter.com/42zD5SQMnJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2020

The Nuggets became the 12th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series, but only after they blew a 19-point lead in this game.