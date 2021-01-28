Nuggets run away from short-handed Heat, 109-82

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Nuggets won their fifth straight game.

MIAMI — The Denver Nuggets might not want this road trip to end.

And the Miami Heat cannot get Jimmy Butler back quickly enough.

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Nuggets won their fifth straight game, building a 25-point halftime lead and beating the Heat 109-82 on Wednesday night.

The win moved Denver to 4-0 on the current road trip.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 17, JaMychal Green scored 15 and Jamal Murray had 14 for the Nuggets.