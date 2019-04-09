The Denver Nuggets season is rapidly approaching, and President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is wrapping up some final odds and ends.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team and second-round pick Bol Bol have come to terms on a rookie contract.

Bol was expected to be a first round pick in June's draft, and it was a shock to many when he slid all the way the middle of the second round. The Nuggets pounced on the opportunity, trading with the Miami Heat to select the 7-foot-2 center.

The young man played only nine games in his one season at Oregon, but averaged 21 PPG, 9.6 RPG and 2.7 BPG in his limited time on the court.

The Nuggets now have 14 full-time roster spots filled and both two-way spots filled, with Bol joining the recently signed Tyler Cook.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

