DU women's and men's lacrosse both excited for start of NCAA Tournaments

The Pioneer women play Stanford on Friday in Evanston, Illinois while the men host Loyola Maryland at home on Sunday.

DENVER — The DU women’s lacrosse team should be extremely joyous after winning their first ever Big East championship last Saturday.

The win marked the program’s 15th consecutive victory this year. And Since joining the conference in 2017, the Pioneers have found success

“We’ve had a very different path than the guys have had,” said head coach Liza Kelly. “We’ve always had West Coast teams to compete with. For the men’s team it’s been pretty unique that they’re the only flagship out in the West. I think that we’ve become more of a household name back East.”

The DU men saw a different result on Saturday, a loss to Georgetown in a hard fought battle in the conference championship for the third straight year. The good news is they were still selected to play in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time under head coach Bill Tierney (12th overall).

“We’re using it as motivation,” said Coach Tierney. “If we can continue to play that hard, we’re going to be playing a few more lacrosse games.”

For senior Eliza Radochonski and graduate students Ethan Walker and Danny Logan, going out with a bang would be special

“I’m super excited to take each moment whole-heartedly and look forward to however far we make it and know that all my teammates will be supportive of me when the journey’s over," Radochonski said.

“Being able to host a game on our home field in the first round is huge and we want to leave this legacy that we were a great class," echoed Walker.

“Written across our scouting reports all year has been the quote ‘what are you saving it for?’ and that’s kind of been our mantra, you know, what are you saving it for? Let’s go! We’re just looking to have fun with it and put our best product on the field and see what kind of run we can make," Logan said.

The men's team will face Loyola Maryland on Sunday at home. The women's team will travel to Evanston, Illinois and face Stanford in the first round on Friday.

The Pioneer women have beaten Stanford in four straight games, but are down 18-12 all-time in the series. For the men, they're 3-3 all-time against Loyola Maryland.

