Colorado State's David Roddy named Mountain West men's basketball Player of the Year

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State men's basketball player has been voted best in the league for the third time in program history.

David Roddy has been named Mountain West Player of the Year, as voted by media members who cover the league.

The 6-foot-6 jack of all trades does a lot of everything for the Rams, helping the team to a 24-4 regular season and second-place finish in the Mountain West.

His game has improved each season, and one of the biggest jumps this year came in 3-point shooting. Roddy improved from 19.5% 3-point shooting as a freshman to 46.2% this season from deep. He also leads CSU with 30 blocks.

Only two other Rams have been named the best player in their league. Gian Clavell was named Mountain West Player of the Year in 2017, and Mike Mitchell was named WAC Player of the Year in 1990.

