Horne, Wright help Colorado hold off Washington State, 70-58

BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, Jeriah Horne hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State.

Wright made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists.

The Cougars (9-6, 2-6) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as Colorado scored 20 consecutive points — including seven by Horne — to take a 29-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.