Horne, Wright help Colorado hold off Washington State, 70-58

The Cougars went scoreless for nearly six minutes in the first half as the Buffaloes scored 20 consecutive points to take an early 29-11 lead.
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, Jeriah Horne hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State. 

Wright made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists. 

The Cougars (9-6, 2-6) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as Colorado scored 20 consecutive points — including seven by Horne — to take a 29-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. 

Noah Williams had 15 points for the Cougars. WSU, who played without senior Isaac Bonton — the team’s leader in scoring (18.0), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0) due to illness — have lost six games in a row.

