TV networks bring national coverage to cover Coach Prime's Buffs

"College GameDay" is coming to Boulder for the first time since 1996. Other shows include "Big Noon Kickoff," "First Take," "Pat McAfee" and "SportsCenter."

BOULDER, Colo. — The national media is rushing to Colorado to cover Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the hottest team in college football.

Several national television programs will broadcast live from Boulder this weekend before the Colorado Buffaloes host the Colorado State Rams in the first Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2019.

The 18th-ranked CU Buffs are 2-0 under their first-year head coach after wins over TCU and Nebraska. With a rebuilt and talented roster, CU is the biggest story in American sports. Kickoff of Saturday's football game is at 8 p.m. at Folsom Field.

"College GameDay," "Big Noon Kickoff," "First Take," "The Pat McAfee Show" and "SportsCenter" are among the programs planning to set up in Boulder this weekend.

College GameDay

ESPN behemoth "College GameDay" announced it will broadcast from the CU campus for the first time since 1996.

The long-running college football pregame show features Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

ESPN will set up on the Business Field across from the CU Events Center. The fan pit opens at 5 a.m. Saturday, and "College GameDay" goes on the air from 7 to 10 a.m.

ESPN said it will have T-shirts, gift cards, Buffs gear and ESPN prize packs to give away on Saturday.

Fans planning to attend "College GameDay" can park for the morning in the Regent Drive Garage (Lot 436) or the Euclid Parking Garage (Lot 205). This parking will be free until noon.

Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'!



For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State! pic.twitter.com/rAcTFTS5zW — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 9, 2023

Big Noon Kickoff

For the second week in a row, FOX will bring its nationally televised pregame show to Boulder.

"Big Noon Kickoff" — featuring Rob Stone, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, Chris "Bear" Fallica, Tom Rinaldi, Charles Woodson and special guest Rob Gronkowski — will be back at Farrand Field on the CU campus with the show airing from 8 to 10 a.m.

The fan pit opens at 5 a.m. "Big Noon Kickoff" will also be giving away T-shirts, gift cards, and prizes ahead of the show.

This will be the first time Fox Sports has aired the show from the site of a game the network isn't broadcasting. ESPN airs Saturday's CU-CSU game at 8 p.m.

Fans planning to attend "Big Noon Kickoff" can park for the morning in the Regent Drive Garage (Lot 436) or the Euclid Parking Garage (Lot 205). This parking will be free until noon.

WE COMIN’ … AGAIN! 🙌🦬



Same time, same place 😮‍💨 See you Saturday @CUBuffsFootball fans! pic.twitter.com/MHWIdi1edD — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 10, 2023

The best pregame party in college football is coming your way, Boulder 🎉🦬



Join Big Noon Kickoff LIVE this Saturday for @RobGronkowski's Pregame Party featuring some very special guests 👀 pic.twitter.com/CfUXoaZRRZ — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 13, 2023

First Take

ESPN will be broadcasting "First Take" live from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday on the Business Field across from the CU Events Center. The show is open to the public.

"First Take" features Denver Broncos Ring of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and media personality Stephen A. Smith.

Pat McAfee Show

ESPN will broadcast "The Pat McAfee Show" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the Business Field across from the CU Events Center. The show is open to the public.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



We will be LIVE from Colorado on Friday with some PRETTY LARGE guests 👀 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/HaCbSFvV6f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 13, 2023

SportsCenter

ESPN will broadcast "SportsCenter" from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday on the Business Field across from the CU Events Center. The show is open to the public.

