Broussard, Colorado beat UCLA 48-42 to begin Dorrell Era

Running back Jarek Broussard scored three touchdowns in his first start.

BOULDER, Colo. — Tailback Jarek Broussard scored three times in his first start, Colorado’s defense produced two big fourth-down stops in the final quarter and the Buffaloes opened the Karl Dorrell Era by holding off UCLA 48-42.

It was far from easy even after amassing a 28-point lead. UCLA cut the deficit to 48-42 with 1:45 remaining on a 9-yard TD catch by Mike Martinez.

But the onside kick was recovered by Dimitri Stanley and the Buffaloes ran out the clock. Broussard finished with 187 yards rushing as the Buffaloes captured their fifth straight season opener.

The game was played in front of 554 fans made up of family and friends due to COVID-19 restrictions.

