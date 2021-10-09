CSU football dominates defending Mountain West champ San Jose State

The Rams dominated every facet of the game and had the luxury of a pressure-free fourth quarter as they cruised to an impressive 32-14 win at Canvas Stadium.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team came out Saturday and made the defending Mountain West champions look like chumps.

The Rams dominated every facet of the game and had the luxury of a pressure-free fourth quarter as they cruised to an impressive 32-14 win at Canvas Stadium.

San Jose State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) went 7-1 to win the league title a year ago and returned all key players. While the Spartans were missing their starting quarterback Saturday, this nonetheless is an impressive win for the Rams.

CSU (2-3, 1-0 MW) is undeniably trending in the right direction right now.

Here are four thoughts on the win for CSU.

READ THE FULL COLORADOAN STORY HERE

>>Video above: CSU football felt fresh and focused coming off its bye week

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.