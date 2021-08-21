CSU quarterback out for season with injury

Valecce, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound redshirt junior, was injured in practice this week.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The quarterback room at Colorado State took a big hit in depth this week.

Boston College transfer Matt Valecce is out for the season after suffering a "lower body injury," coach Steve Addazio said after Saturday's scrimmage at Canvas Stadium.

He was brought in as someone with three seasons of college experience to push Todd Centeio for the starting job and provide a dose of experience in a backup role in a young QB room.

Valecce, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound redshirt junior, played sparingly in six games in one season during his three years at Boston College and completed just 3 of 7 passes for 18 yards.

