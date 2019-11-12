FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State football team has hired recently fired Boston College coach Steve Addazio as its new head football coach.

Addazio, 60, takes over a program that went 7-17 the past two seasons under Mike Bobo.

CSU has had just six winning seasons in the past 16 years and has only won more than eight games once since legendary coach Sonny Lubick was fired in 2007.

He is the 23rd head coach in CSU history and the fourth in the past 12 years.

An official announcement was made Wednesday. Contract terms were not immediately available. He made $2.6 million last season at Boston College.

Continue reading this story at The Coloradoan.

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio reacts during the first half an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

AP

RELATED: Mike Bobo to join South Carolina football staff as offensive coordinator

RELATED: Mike Bobo out as Colorado State football coach

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports