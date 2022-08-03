Broncos' Russell Wilson welcomed with billboards in Denver

Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan is joining Broncos Country in welcoming the team's newest quarterback.

DENVER — Just hours after a blockbuster trade sent Russell Wilson to Denver, new billboards are up welcoming the new quarterback to the Mile High City.

Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) had the new billboards up throughout the city by Tuesday afternoon.

"Welcome to Denver, Russell Wilson" and "Let's cook, Russ!" are among the messages commuters will see in the Denver metro area.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster move that fans hope will finally solidify the quarterback carousel that has been underway in Denver since the team won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Sources confirmed to 9NEWS that Wilson was dealt to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Broncos' first-round draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a fifth-round draft pick.

Reaction from Broncos fans, players and alumni has been ecstatic since the trade was announced. Here's what Broncos Country is saying on one of the biggest days in the history of the franchise.

Proud to welcome Denver’s new quarterback @DangeRussWilson with these billboards throughout the city. Keep an eye out for them #BroncosCountry! pic.twitter.com/CdkSsPbzvD — Denver's Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (@1043TheFan) March 9, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

