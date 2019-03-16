ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Bryce Callahan on a three-year contract, Broncos General Manager John Elway announced Friday evening.

Callahan has appeared in 45 games with 29 starts during his four seasons with the Chicago Bears. Callahan was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after playing collegiately at Rice University.

Callahan's career totals include 122 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions, 20 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He played the second-most snaps per game in slot coverage in 2018, according to ProFootballFocus.com.

The addition of Callahan comes four days after the acquisition of free agent cornerback/safety Kareem Jackson, formerly of the Houston Texans.

Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan returns a punt 59-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

AP

