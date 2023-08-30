Broncos setting 16-player practice squad

Veteran receiver Phillip Dorsett, David Sills added for insurance. Quarterback Ben DiNucci, nose tackle Tyler Lancaster return.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — With nearly 800 or so players on the NFL waiver wire Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the Denver Broncos neither lost a player to another team, or claimed a player off another team.

Starting about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the Broncos began signing players they cut the day before back to their practice squad. Denver also signed veterans Phillip Dorsett and David Sills to their practice squad for some much needed receiver insurance.

The 14 players confirmed by 9NEWS who have signed to the Broncos' practice squad:

Ben DiNucci, QB

XFL star and former Cowboy had a terrific training camp and preseason, He's there if the Broncos need their No. 3 QB.

Phillip Dorsett, WR

Colts’ first-round draft pick in 2015, has 151 career catches for 2,001 yards, including 20 for 257 in 15 games with the Texans last year. Veteran players (2+years of experience) can make $16,100 per week, or $216,00 over an 18-week season.

David Sills, WR

Another new receiver addition, Sills had 11 catches for 109 yards for New York Giants last year.

Tyler Lancaster, NT

Nearly made the Broncos’ 53-man roster out of training camp until Mike Purcell returned from injury. Also qualifies for “vet” practice squad salary.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

A former Saint for coach Sean Payton came on late but was a late cut.

P.J. Mustipher, NT

Undraftecd rookie from Penn State

Tyler Badie, RB

Was running No. 3 on depth chart until a lower leg injury in camp set him back.

Art Green, CB

Undrafted corner from Houston received impressive $180,000 guarantee at signing.

Marcus Haynes, OLB

Undrafted rookie out of Old Dominion.

Demontrey Jacobs, OT

Undrafted rookie had an impressive camp. Will benefit from a year of development.

Michael Bandy, WR

Signed after Tim Patrick injury, Bandy played for offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi previous two years with Chargers.

Haggai Ndubuisi, DT

Give Broncos credit for keeping player who is part of NFL's international program, He is raw, but at 6-foot-7, 323 pounds, he's worth developing.

Will Sherman, OL

Former Colorado Buff was a sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2021 and signed to the Broncos' practice squad last year.

Devon Key, safety

Spent time on practice squads the past two years with Chiefs, Falcons and Broncos.

Among players the Broncos cut and didn't sign back on the practice squad were running back Tony Jones Jr. and guard Henry Byrd. Jones signed on to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad and Byrd signed to the Vikings' practice squad.

Faion Hicks, a 7th-round cornerback for the Broncos last year, was not brought back to the practice squad.

The Broncos had a busy day Tuesday, setting their 53-man roster.

