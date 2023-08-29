Denver Broncos trade for Saints kicker

“He’s going to be reunited with Sean Payton and he’s really looking forward to it,” said Wil Lutz' agent. Brett Maher released.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Denver Broncos have traded for a new kicker.

The Broncos traded for New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz Tuesday morning.

Lutz' agent John Perla confirmed to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis that the trade between Saints and Broncos is done. According to a source, the Broncos traded a 2024 seventh-round pick for Lutz.

“He’s going to be reunited with Sean Payton and he’s really looking forward to it,” Perla said.

The Broncos inherit Lutz' contract which pays him $2.2 million this season. Lutz will fly in Tuesday night or Wednesday morning for a physical and Broncos practice Wednesday.

The Broncos cut kicker Brett Maher Tuesday morning, a source told Klis.

Lutz kicked five seasons for Payton in New Orleans from 2016-2020. His best season was 2018 when he made 28 of 30 field goals and 52 of 53 extra points. Lutz struggled some last year as he made just 74.2 percent of his field goals, although he was 33 of 33 on extra points.

Maher kicked for the Broncos during all three preseason games and while he didn't miss a kick in the final two games, his errant extra-point performance for the Cowboys in the postseason last year may have ultimately made trust an issue.

