New Broncos stadium bar will scan your face, pour you a cocktail

DENVER — Denver Broncos fans have a new option for adult beverages at the stadium this season.

Stadium concessionaire Aramark has launched new high-tech cocktail bars at Empower Field at Mile High.

TendedBar — a 10-foot-long beverage dispenser — can hold 10 liquors and 18 mixers at a time.

The bar features digital age verification. Aramark said Trueface facial recognition verifies guests’ age for each purchase and allows them to mix up a cocktail with a few touches of a screen.

Aramark said analytics also store guests’ most frequent purchases to make the process even more convenient and seamless in the future.

Empower Field has the TendedBar at three stadium locations including section 110 on the lower level, section 517 on the upper level and on the west club level.

To enroll in TendedBar, stadium patrons will scan a QR code (below) and follow a two-minute process on their mobile device which includes adding their driver’s license for age verification and payment method for cocktail purchases. Patrons won't have to pull out their ID when purchasing a drink.

