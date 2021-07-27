Broncos sign center Brett Jones, former CU safety Thompson

Patrick Morris was cut. Brett Jones is another former Viking added to George Paton's Broncos roster.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wanting a little more NFL playing experience depth for his center position, Broncos general manager George Paton knew where to look.

His collection of former Minnesota Vikings' roster.

The Denver Broncos’ signed center Brett Jones, a sixth-year center who played previously with the Giants and Vikings, while cutting another veteran center, Patrick Morris.

Jones, who turns 30 on Thursday, spent two seasons with the Giants, starting 13 games in 2017, before he became a backup with the Vikings the past three seasons. He will compete at the center position that now occupies returning starter Lloyd Cushenberry III, who made the all-rookie team last season, and Quinn Meinerz, a third-round rookie this year.

Jones follows quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Mike Boone and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen as former Vikings who Paton knew intimately from his days as Minnesota’s assistant general manager who are now Broncos.

The Broncos also signed former University of Colorado safety Tedric Thompson, who has spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs and Browns.

