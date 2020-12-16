Diontae Spencer named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Spencer's punt return touchdown on Sunday is tied for the seventh longest punt return in Denver Broncos history.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The recognition for Spencer comes for his performance in Denver’s 32-27 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, in which he scored his first career touchdown on an 83-yard punt return in the first quarter.

The honor is the the first conference recognition of Spencer’s career and the third AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor by a Bronco this season.

Spencer is the first Broncos returner to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors since Trindon Holliday in Week 2 of the 2013 season.

Longest Punt Returns in Broncos History

Darrien Gordon vs. St. Louis (9/14/97) 94yds Rick Upchurch vs. San Diego (10/3/76) 92yds Eric Decker vs. Oakland (9/12/11) 90yds Rick Upchurch vs. Pittsburgh (11/6/77) 87yds Deltha O'Neal at Seattle (10/14/01) 86yds Eddie Royal at San Diego (11/6/11) 85yds Diontae Spencer at Carolina (12/13/20) 83yds Omar Bolden at Indianapolis (11/8/15) 83yds

