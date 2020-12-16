Diontae Spencer named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Diontae Spencer has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced Wednesday.
The recognition for Spencer comes for his performance in Denver’s 32-27 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, in which he scored his first career touchdown on an 83-yard punt return in the first quarter.
Spencer's punt return touchdown is tied for the seventh longest punt return in Broncos history.
The honor is the the first conference recognition of Spencer’s career and the third AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor by a Bronco this season.
Spencer is the first Broncos returner to earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors since Trindon Holliday in Week 2 of the 2013 season.
Longest Punt Returns in Broncos History
- Darrien Gordon vs. St. Louis (9/14/97) 94yds
- Rick Upchurch vs. San Diego (10/3/76) 92yds
- Eric Decker vs. Oakland (9/12/11) 90yds
- Rick Upchurch vs. Pittsburgh (11/6/77) 87yds
- Deltha O'Neal at Seattle (10/14/01) 86yds
- Eddie Royal at San Diego (11/6/11) 85yds
- Diontae Spencer at Carolina (12/13/20) 83yds
- Omar Bolden at Indianapolis (11/8/15) 83yds
