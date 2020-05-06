Fangio, Broncos assistant coaches, set to return to team headquarters

For the first time since late-March, Fangio will occupy his office Friday. His staff will return Monday. Healthy players still not allowed at facility.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Vic Fangio will return to his head coach office at Broncos headquarters Friday, the first day NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is allowing coaches back at their facilities.

All NFL coaches had been working from outside team offices since late-March as a precaution against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fangio’s assistant coaches won’t return to Broncos’ headquarters until Monday. The NFL first allowed up to 75 team employees to return to their facilities on May 19. Coaches were not allowed back in because of competitive reasons, however, as some teams were located in states that carried stricter stay-at-home orders in defense of the virus.

Although Fangio and his coaches return, they still won’t be able to instruct their players in person most likely until the start of training camp around July 28. The Broncos’ coaches will continue to conduct virtual team meetings with their players for the next two or three weeks.

The exception is players coming off injuries and in need of rehab. Those players have been allowed at the team facilities to get treated by trainers and strength and conditioning coaches.