ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Add fairness to the list of early impressions for Vic Fangio.

The Broncos’ first-time head coach made the right call choosing Kevin Hogan to start his team’s first preseason game Thursday and not rookie Drew Lock.

“We’re going to go with Kevin to begin with,’’ Fangio said following another 2 ½-hour practice in full pads Monday. “Then Drew’s going to follow him and then ‘Ryp’ is going to follow him.”

Lock and Brett Rypien are rookies.

With starters not playing against the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game, Joe Flacco is not part of the decision, Hogan deserved the nod because he had been the team’s No. 2 quarterback through the entire offseason and first two weeks of training camp.

Lock may be the team’s future franchise quarterback as their top-of-the-second-round draft pick. He may have more arm talent and overall athleticism than Hogan.

But there are nuances to playing the quarterback position – some as simple as knowing how to call the play in the huddle – where the experienced Hogan has it and Lock is still learning how to execute them.

There remains a chance, maybe even better than a 50-50 chance, Lock will be the No. 2 quarterback by the time the Broncos’ set their 53-man roster on August 31. After an encouraging stadium performance Saturday, Lock took more reps with the No. 2 offense Monday than Hogan did.

But if coaches are to convince players the offseason matters and camp is important, then Hogan was the correct choice for the Broncos’ preseason opener.

And then see if Lock plays well enough to earn the backup role to Flacco for the Broncos' second preseason game August 8 at Seattle.

