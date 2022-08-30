Broncos trade linebacker Malik Reed to Steelers

With the Steelers, Malik Reed will have a near perfect fit as they play a 3-4 system.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have traded linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources tell 9NEWS.

The Broncos will receive the Steelers' 6th round pick in 2023 and the Steelers get Reed and a 7th-round pick from Broncos, according to Klis' source.

Reed, a fourth-year undrafted pass rusher from Nevada, had more starts (34) and sacks (15.0) than either Von Miller and Bradley Chubb the previous three years but he was squeezed out by prized free agent Randy Gregory and youth this year.

Besides Chubb and Gregory, the Broncos have second-year players Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper and second-round rookie Nik Bonitto at the edge position. Another outside linebacker, Aaron Patrick, is considered a core special teamer.

With the Steelers, Reed will have a near perfect fit as they play a 3-4 system and know how to bring pressure. Reed is expected to quickly become a top rotational outside linebacker for Pittsburgh.

Steelers a perfect for for Malik Reed. 3-4 and they know how to bring pressure. He should be a top rotational OLB. Multiple teams were interested in Malik once he went on trade block.

