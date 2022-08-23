Rypien to start as No. 2 QB competition with Johnson heats up

Broncos make 5 roster moves including release of veteran linebacker Joe Schobert.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brett Rypien played his way into the No. 2 quarterback competition.

After his press conference Tuesday with the assembled media, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked by 9NEWS who would start the preseason finale Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings with the game at Empower Field at Mile High kicking off at 7:05 p.m. (Channel 20). Rypien was the choice.

"He’s done a real good job," Hackett said. "He had a really good game last week. I just think it’s something he deserves."

After practice Tuesday, Rypien was asked by 9NEWS about his preseason starting assignment.

"I’m excited," he said. "This is what you dream of, opportunity to start in this league, whether it’s a preseason or not. Obviously, opportunity comes when you keep working hard and you take care of the things you can control and that’s what I’m trying to do this week."

Josh Johnson started the first two preseason games, an indication he was the man to beat for the No. 2 quarterback job to starter Russell Wilson. Johnson was effective in the Broncos’ first preseason game two weeks ago, a 17-7 win against the Dallas Cowboys, and was decent in a 42-15 loss last Saturday to the Buffalo Bills, engineering a field goal drive against Buffalo’s mostly starting defense on the opening series.

But Rypien entered the game in the second half and completed 22 of 26 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown to play his way into the No. 2 QB competition. Johnson didn’t lose his standing; Rypien simply played his way up a level.

"That’s what this league is all about, right? It’s what have you done for me lately," Rypien said. "I feel like I had a good game last week and I’ve earned this opportunity I feel like and so I’m going to go out there and play and I’m excited."

Hackett has said all along Rypien and Johnson were in a No. 2 QB competition and giving Rypien a start in the final preseason test proves it.

"There’s a competition at every position," Hackett said before smiling and saying: "Although, I think we know who the No. 1 quarterback is."

Indeed, the first threat to Wilson will come from the pass rush of his former Seattle Seahawks in the Broncos’ regular-season opener Monday, Sept. 12 at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

5 roster moves made

The Broncos trimmed their roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday. Receiver Trey Quinn, who had a good training camp, and running back Stevie Scott were waived; veteran inside linebacker Joe Schobert, who had just signed the previous week, was released; offensive lineman Casey Tucker was waived injured and offensive lineman Tom Compton was transferred from the active PUP (physically unable to perform) list to the reserve PUP.

If Tucker clears waivers as expected, he will revert to season-ending injured reserve, which would also allow him to rehabilitate his dislocated big right toe at the Broncos’ facilities with their medical team.

