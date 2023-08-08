Bronco notes: McGlinchey to miss a couple weeks with knee sprain

Right tackle suffered injury in practice Tuesday. Hope is he's back by season opener vs. Raiders. Receiver Brandon Johnson also suffered ankle sprain.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was a practice period during Broncos training camp Tuesday where there was a one-on-one/receiver vs. defensive back passing drill on one half of the field, and a smash-mouth, 9-on-7 running drill on the other half.

Brandon Johnson, a second-year receiver who was injured much of his rookie season, went down in the one-on-one drill, and a few minutes later, right tackle Mike McGlinchey was rolled up from behind during the 9 on 7 drill.

Both were able to limp off to the trainer's room under their own power. McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain, and while he is expected to miss two or three weeks according to a source, there is hope he will be ready by the Broncos' season opener Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Johnson suffered an ankle sprain and is expected to miss a week or two, according to a source.

For the Broncos, it could have been worse.

Johnson has been used as the Broncos' No. 3 receiver since Tim Patrick went down last week with a season-ending Achilles injury. With Johnson down for 11 on 11 team drills Tuesday, the Broncos inserted second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr., who made two nice catches -- including a 37-yarder from Russell Wilson -- during an end-of-practice 2-minute drill.

McGlinchey, who is making $20 million this year in the first year of a five-year, $87.5 million contract he received as a free agent from San Francisco, is expected to stabilize the Broncos' shakiest position of the past decade.

McGlinchey will be the 11th season-opening starter at right tackle in 11 seasons.

Joseph likes the edge

On paper, the Broncos' pass rush seems to be a legitimate question mark this season. Randy Gregory and Baron Browning with injuries, Frank Clark and age, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper with youth.

And Von Miller and Bradley Chubb are long gone from a Denver defense that tied for 23rd with a mere 36 sacks last season.

Yet, new Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sees his outside linebackers on the field and considers the position a strength.

“It’s the best room I’ve had from one to six in a very long time,'' Joseph said Tuesday. "Having a bunch of rushers with different traits has been fun to watch. Having a plan for each guy to get enough reps to be effective during the game is going to be important for me. Having Randy, Frank, ‘Coop’ and Bonitto and then when Baron comes back, that’s a really good room. We’ve got two young guys (Thomas Incoom, Marcus Haynes) breaking glass also. It’s a good room.”

Badie, McLaughlin, Jones competition

There are Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as the undisputed top two backs. But No. 3? Veteran Tony Jones, second-year back Tyler Badie and undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin will go at it Friday in the preseason opener.

Badie and McLaughlin are the speed guys who would seem to best complement the power-running Williams and Perine. Then again, Jones has the experience and a little more size to handle the blitz pick-ups.

“I think those two are doing—first of all, they have really good vision,'' first-year offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "I think you guys have probably seen it. Jaleel seems to break a big run at least once a day. He’s got really good vision and sets up his blocks really well.

"Same way with Tyler. I’ve been encouraged with both of them in the passing game. They both run pretty good routes and catch the ball well. Hopefully, we can keep developing that.

"They are two really smart players that work really hard and have been good in the run game and good in the pass game. It will be good to see in the preseason games with some live rushes coming how they do in protection. That’ll give us a more complete look at them.”

Bronco Bits

Special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica said the Broncos' two kickers, Brett Maher and Elliott Fry, have each made better than 90% of their field goals/extra points during their camp competition. ...

Safeties Justin Simmons (groin) and Kareem Jackson (vet day) didn't practice Tuesday. That left two Texas products, Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke, to work as the top safety tandem. ...