Wilson ready for 4th child, first preseason game

Broncos' QB had an uncommonly good day Tuesday. First an announcement his wife Ciara is due with another child. Then a TD pass to Sutton to cap 2-minute drill.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — From the get-go, preseason games involving the Broncos have been good to Russell Wilson.

A third-round rookie for Seattle in 2012, Wilson was supposed to back up big dollar free agent Matt Flynn that year. But then Wilson threw two fourth quarter touchdowns against the Broncos in the second preseason game at Mile High. Guess who started the third preseason game for Seattle – and for the next 10 years?

“Yeah, it was a big game,’’ Wilson said Tuesday. “I played the Tennessee Titans when I was a rookie. Played well in the first game. Second game we came here to Denver and I was just telling somebody I remember taking my visit here as a rookie and the Denver Broncos had just signed Peyton Manning. But what I remember was, I remember the fans. I’ll never forget telling my offensive coordinator at the time, Darrell Bevell, man, this is special. He said “Yeah, you’re going to be special one day.”

This is Wilson’s second year with the Broncos but it will be his first time playing in the preseason for the team. Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t have his starters play in the preseason last year. Wilson was fine with that strategy. And he’s fine with playing in preseason games this year.

“The opportunity to play in the preseason, there’s three great things that happen,’’ he said. “Number 1 as a player, stepping in between the white lines, every time you step between the white lines it’s a gift. I think the second thing is you get to figure out who you are as a team. Mentally, emotionally to celebrate one another. And I think the third thing is, the best part about it all, I remember when I was a rookie...just those moments are things you will forever remember.”

As for the Russell Wilson who has begun his 12th NFL season, he struggled a bit last week but he’s now stacked three good practices in a row. He led the team on a 79-yard touchdown march with 1:43 showing on the clock and the Broncos down six points. He completed two passes to rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. -- one for 37 yards -- and two more to Courtland Sutton, including a 14-yard touchdown.

“I haven’t been around people that work any harder than him,'' said new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. "He loves football, he’s always positive every day and he’s fun to be around. For August 8th, I think that he’s in a really good spot.”

Quite the day for Russ. Prior to practice, his wife Ciara announced on social media the couple is expecting another child.

“Yeah man, it’s exciting, obviously,’’ Wilson said. “What a blessing it is. As many of you know having children is the greatest gift in the world so to be able to have our fourth one is going to be exciting. (Children) Future, Sienna and Win, they’re all excited...to be able to celebrate life with Ciara every day is a blessing.”

Let’s see how Papa Russ does with new coach Sean Payton running his offense in the Broncos’ preseason opener Friday night in Arizona.