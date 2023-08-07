Bronco notes: Simmons has leg muscle injury

Number switch along defensive line. Mims gradually working his way back.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While Sean Payton has said his starters will play Friday night in the preseason opener at Arizona, Justin Simmons figures to be an exception.

The star safety “tweaked his groin” late last week and was held out of 11 on 11 team drills Saturday, and then following a day off Sunday, didn’t practice Monday.

“We’ll be smart with him and eventually get him back,’’ Payton said. “In the meantime, other guys will get a chance to get in and get some reps, but when you lose someone with his experience but also his IQ, his football IQ, it’s pretty rare.”

Kareem Jackson has returned to playing first-string safety alongside Caden Sterns while P.J. Locke is also moving up.

Bronco Bits

Veteran nose tackle Tyler Lancaster, who had been wearing No. 62 that is more commonly associated with offensive guards, switched to No. 96 – which had been Eyioma Uwazurike’s number until he was suspended for at least a year for gambling on NFL games last year, including on his own team. …

Second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr. is gradually working his way back after missing time with two hamstring injuries. Mims made a contested sideline catch against cornerback starter Damarri Mathis during a 7 on 7 drill, although Mathis came back on the next play to break up a pass away intended for Mims, The speedy receiver has yet to flash during the 11 on 11 team periods. See what happens Friday at Arizona. …

Third-year outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was again disruptive as a pass rusher Monday as he may have had at least two more sacks had the play been blown dead.