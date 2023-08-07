Payton Rules: Sorry, little buddy, but no Gilligan hats

The Broncos will open their preseason Friday night against the Arizona Cardinals on 9NEWS.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Good news, Broncos fans. Not only are the starters going to play Friday night in the preseason opener at Arizona, they’re going to play a lot.

“I don’t look at length, I look at snaps,’’ said Broncos head coach Sean Payton. “So, I don’t know, 15 snaps, 17, 18 snaps. Somewhere in there.”

Did he say, 15 to 18 snaps? That was three or four series for the Broncos’ offense last year.

It’s also 15 to 18 snaps more than the Broncos starters played during the entire preseason last year. So what will Payton be looking for in the first dress rehearsal of the Broncos season – and for him as Denver’s new head coach?

“Probably just as easy to answer the question as what I don’t to want to see,’’ Payton said. “I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field. I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing, sunglasses on, Gilligan hats on, interviews during the game. That’s what I don’t want to see.”

He had to like what he saw from Russell Wilson on Monday. Camp practice was a big passing day. Russ was real good, completing nine of his first 10 before throwing two away in the end zone to make sure of 3. Bring on the preseason. Backups Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci also had their positive passing periods.

Bring on the preseason. Kickoff for the Broncos-Cardinals is 8 p.m. Friday night with the game shown on 9NEWS.

