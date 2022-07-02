Azzanni returns, but Modkins likely headed to Vikings and Kollar moving to consultant as Broncos coaching shakeup continues

Assistant coaches who have been told they won't return (most) and those who will return (very few) are listed here.

DENVER — Take away the win-loss record, and Curtis Modkins couldn’t have had a much better four-year run as the Broncos’ running backs coach.

In his first two seasons of 2018-19, he took an undrafted, 5-foot-7 local kid named Phillip Lindsay and helped develop him into a back-to-back, 1,000-yard rusher. In 2020, Modkins coached veteran Melvin Gordon to a 986-yard rushing season, and in 2021, Gordon and a tackle-breaking rookie named JaVonte Williams each rushed for more than 900 yards.

But because you can’t take away the win-loss record from any NFL coach, Modkins' job status with the Broncos for a fifth season was uncertain. He re-interviewed for his running backs job with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett last week, but as he awaited word, Modkins drew interest from two teams: the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

A source told 9NEWS Modkins is expected to become the Vikings’ new running backs coach and run game coordinator once Minnesota’s new head coach, Kevin O’Connell, finishes his work as the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator in Super Bowl 56.

While Modkins is expected to leave, the Broncos will retain receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who passed up a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons this week to stay in Denver; offensive quality control coach Justin Rascati; and veteran defensive line coach Bill Kollar, who will move to a consultant-type role for Hackett, according to sources.

Meanwhile, former Cherry Creek High School standout and University of Colorado star and coach Jon Embree had a near all-day interview visit Monday with the Broncos. A deal between the Broncos and Embree had not been finalized as of Monday night. Embree, 56, has been an NFL coach for 13 years -- the past five with the 49ers as their tight ends coach/assistant to the head coach. He became available after he refused the team’s offer to stay on a severe pay cut.

Here are the coaches from the 2021 Broncos who won’t return in 2022:

Vic Fangio, head coach

Pat Shurmur, offensive coordinator

Ed Donatell, defensive coordinator

Tom McMahon, special teams coordinator (who was hired for same role Monday with Las Vegas Raiders)

Mike Shula, quarterbacks

Wade Harman, tight ends

Modkins, running backs

Reggie Herring, inside linebackers

Chris Beake, defensive passing game coordinator

Chris Gould, assistant special teams

Mike Heistand, assistant defensive line

Chris Cook, offensive quality control

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak is not returning in his role, although there is a longshot chance he returns as a consultant. Kollar is not returning as defensive line coach, although he will as consultant.

Coaches who will return in 2022:

Christian Parker, defensive backs

Azzanni, receivers

Rascati, offensive quality control

Unknown if they will return:

John Pagano, outside linebackers

Loren Landow, strength & conditioning

Chris Kuper, assistant offensive line coach

New coaching hires for 2022:

Hackett, head coach

Justin Outten, offensive coordinator

Klint Kubiak, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks

Butch Barry, offensive line

Rams defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero is expected to become the Broncos’ new defensive coordinator after he competes Sunday in Super Bowl 56. Rams assistant special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes could also become the Broncos’ new special teams coordinator, sources tell 9NEWS.

