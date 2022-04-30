Broncos take CB Mathis, DT Uwazurki in fourth round

George Paton goes defense with back to back picks. Broncos have three picks in fifth round, one in sixth and two in seventh.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos began their busy third and final day of the NFL Draft by selecting Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis and Iowa State defensive tackle Eyioma Uzarurike with their No. 115 and 116 picks in the fourth round Saturday.

Mathis, 23, was a five-year senior at Pitt.

"I know about Russell Wilson, obviously,'' Mathis said when asked during a Denver media call what he knows about the Broncos. "I know about Pat Surtain from the area. I grew up in Florida, he's more south. I know some players on the team and I just know it's a good program, good defense and a good situation that I'm glad to be a part of."

He played as a true freshman in 2017 but missed what would have been his true senior season in 2020 because of an offseason shoulder injury suffered during a boxing workout.

"My shoulder was already kind of messed up from the season before and ... I just hooked my mitt and threw out my shoulder,'' Mathis said.

He received a medical redshirt and rebounded to start all 13 games for Pitt in 2021. The 5-11, 195-pound outside corner had a 35-yard pick-six vs. New Hampshire.

With the next pick -- which the Broncos received from Seattle along with a quarterback named Russell Wilson -- Denver took the 6-foot-6, 316-pound Uwarzuriki. He was first-team All-Big 12 in 2021. Despite his massive size, Uwarzurike played some edge for the Cyclones and had 9.0 sacks last year.

"I'm comfortable being moved around the D-line,'' Uwarzurike said in his conference call with the Denver media. "I've played all positions along the D-line so it's like all second nature to me at this point."

Next up, the Broncos have three picks in the fifth round (No. 152, 162, 179), one in the sixth round (206) and two in the seventh (232, 234).

