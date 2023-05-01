Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero days away from becoming head coach candidate

"I do want to be a head coach but the timing is not in my control," Evero said.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was a time, say as recently as right after the Broncos’ preseason game at Buffalo, when there were serious questions about whether Ejiro Evero was ready for his first-time role as a defensive coordinator.

Evero, who turns 42 on Friday, quickly proved himself in the regular season through Denver’s outstanding defensive performances against the 49ers, the Colts, the Chargers, the Titans, the Ravens and for most of the season. Denver’s D has slipped the past four weeks, but still ranks No. 7 in total defense and No. 10 in scoring defense.

Considering the Broncos are 4-12 overall heading into their final game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Evero’s resume has added some shine as the NFL head coaching interview period approaches next week. Evero figures to get an interview or three, starting with his own Broncos, who want to interview him.

“I’m 100% invested in finishing the year off and then take those things as they come,’’ Evero said Thursday. “I do want to be a head coach but the timing is not in my control and I’ll just do what my job is now, which is a defensive coordinator.”

The Broncos played their backups while the Bills played their starters for a series or two in a preseason game back in August and the 42-15 licking Denver took was almost predictable. After that game, though, Evero melded the Vic Fangio-type defensive coverage system with more aggressive blitz pressures on passing downs to confound several quality offenses.

Not bad for a first-time defensive coordinator.

Is he ready for one more step up the coaching ladder to head man?

“Yeah. As ready as you could be,’’ Evero said. “I don’t know if anybody is ever ready to be a head coach in the NFL. Got to figure it out. Same as being a DC. I don’t know if you’re ever ready till you do it. That’s just the honest truth.”

If Evero doesn’t land a head coaching job this month, he could well stay as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator, especially if Jim Harbaugh becomes the Broncos’ choice to replace Nathaniel Hackett. Evero remains under contract with the Broncos through at least the 2023 season. Evero was a four-year assistant coach on Harbaugh’s staff in San Francisco from 2011-15.

“A lot of respect for him,’’ Evero said of Harbaugh. “I really enjoyed my time with him. He’s a players’ coach, he’s a coaches’ coach. The thing about him is he’s going to impress change on people. Wherever he goes he’s going to effect change. I don’t know if everyone will always like it but that’s his personality. But I think he’s a heckuva coach.’’

