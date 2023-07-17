A look at Broncos rookies

The new guys are to report Wednesday for an early acclimation period to training camp. Mims, Sanders and Moss lead the rooks.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bring on the rooks.

Broncos rookies report Wednesday for an early acclimation period to training camp. Veteran Broncos players don’t report until five days later, July 24. The first camp practice isn’t until Friday, July 28.

One of the more significant questions for the Broncos this year is, how much production will they get from their rookie class? Because they didn’t pick until the final selection of the second round, it doesn’t figure to be as much as, say, 2019, when the Broncos got major contributions from rookies Noah Fant, Drew Lock, Dalton Risner and Dre’Mont Jones.

(Which brings up another question: Where have you gone, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, Dalton Risner and Dre’Mont Jones?)

Still, the Broncos have three rookies who were selected within the first three rounds and their next pick, safety JL Skinner, is on track to avoid PUP and recovered enough from his offseason torn pec injury to participate in practice at the start of camp.

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ top rookies, both drafted and undrafted, with their positions, height/weight and age:

Draft picks

Marvin Mims, WR, 5-11, 182, 21

The Broncos traded up five spots in the draft to take the speedy receiver from Oklahoma with the No. 63 pick in the second round. He missed the final week or two of OTAs with a leg pull but he is expected to be ready for the start of camp.

Mims will add much-needed speed to the Broncos’ receiver position. Mims and veteran KJ Hamler, who is also expected to be recovered from his torn pec by the start of camp, should have a strong competition.

Mims flashed big plays during rookie minicamp camp but he didn’t pop much once the veterans arrived during the offseason. The leg pull was one reason. Another is the Broncos’ receiver group is so veteran laden with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Hamler that Mims may have to be patient in year one.

Drew Sanders, ILB, 6-5, 233, 21

There are two $6 million players ahead of him in Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton, but somehow, someway, the Broncos will try to get Sanders on the field. And not just on special teams, although he will contribute there.

Taken with the No. 67 overall pick in the third round, Sanders possesses a combination of size, speed and instincts that is only common with special players. He figures to play more in the second half of the season than the first half, but he will play.

Riley Moss, CB, 6-0, 193, 23

This is the player Paton and Payton, George and Sean, targeted entering the draft. The Broncos’ bosses so loved Moss’ athleticism, instincts and toughness they traded away not only their fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, but third-round selection in next year’s draft to take the Iowa product with the No. 83 selection in the third round. That’s fairly rich compensation, but Moss figures to immediately become not only a core special teamer as a rookie but serve as a top backup at both the outside and nickel cornerback spots.

JL Skinner, Safety, 6-4, 220, 22

New head coach Sean Payton likes size and he got it big-time in the sixth round. Skinner missed the 11 on 11 team portion of OTAs because of injury but he participated in all other drills and figures to become a special teams contributor and safety reserve in year one. While its not unusual for sixth-round draft picks to start the season on practice squad, it would be a surprise if Skinner didn’t make the 53-man, season-opening roster.

Alex Forsyth, center, 6-4, 312, 24

A six-year college player who came out of Oregon pro ready. He would have gone higher than the 7th round in the draft if not for some medical concerns that, by the way, did not stopped him from playing in all but five games his final three seasons at Oregon. Forsyth will push starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III, veteran Kyle Fuller and Luke Wattenberg in camp.

Undrafted rookies

P.J. Mustipher, NT, 6-4, 315, 23

Had an impressive offseason. With veteran Mike Purcell potentially starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for a few days at the start of camp, Mustipher may get his share of his reps.

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, 5-7, 187, 22

The all-time, all-division NCAA career rushing leader, McLaughlin demonstrated burst, speed and strength for his size during the offseason. Then again, he will have to show those skills – especially strength for his size -- once the pads come on during camp and the preseason.

Thomas Incoom/Marcus Haynes, OLB

As second-round pick Nik Bonitto discovered last year, it’s not easy for rookies to break in as an edge-rushing outside linebacker. But even with the recent addition of Frank Clark, depth could be an issue at this position. It will be during the three preseason games that Incoom and Haynes will have a chance to make the team – as Malik Reed did in 2019.

Other rookies: Henry Byrd, G; Art Green, CB; Alex Palczewski, OT; Haggai Nduibisi, DT; Demontrey Jacobs, OT; Taylor Grimes, WR; Seth Benson, ILB; Nate Adkins, TE.