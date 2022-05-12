Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy jailed in Arapahoe County on second-degree 'criminal tampering and domestic violence enhancer' charge

The arrest came between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday and is in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

John Bartmann, spokesman for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to 9NEWS that Jeudy is in custody. The office said Jeudy is being held on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer.

Deputies arrested Jeudy between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Jeudy, 23, has not yet been formally booked. There is no word on when booking will take place -- Bartmann said there is no special treatment so it depends on how busy the detention center is.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,'' the Broncos said in a statement.

Jeudy was the Broncos' first-round draft pick, No. 15 overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. After an encouraging offseason, training camp and preseason last year, Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain in the Broncos' season-opener at the New York Giants and was sidelined the next seven games. He returned for the final nine games, but finished with disappointing totals of 38 catches for 467 yards and zero touchdowns.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

