Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos pull off comeback vs. Chargers, 1-on-1 with DeMarcus Walker, Denver looks to improve to .500 at Atlanta

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its ninth episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In the latest episode, our insider Mike Klis reflects back on the team's impressive come-from-behind victory over the Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High last week.

We also sit down with defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who has a generous side and enjoys surprising others. Finally, Klis looks ahead to Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

After a rough start, the Denver Broncos could become part of the NFL playoff discussion once they get back to .500, which would happen with a win on Sunday.

