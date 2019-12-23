ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dangerously thin along their offensive front during their game against the Lions, the Broncos adjusted Monday by promoting offensive tackle Quinn Bailey from their practice squad, a source told 9News.

Bailey, an undrafted rookie from Arizona State, takes the 53-man roster spot of defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, who was formally placed on injured reserve following his knee surgery last week.

Bailey was needed after right tackle Elijah Wilkinson suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter Sunday in the Broncos’ 27-17 win against the Detroit Lions. Wilkinson was replaced by Jake Rodgers, who would likely start this Sunday in the regular-season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Quinn Bailey (75) during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Not only did Wilkinson go down with an injury, but left guard Dalton Risner was pulled at halftime after his game-day adrenaline wore off and left him with the weeklong effects of the flu.

Risner was replaced by Patrick Morris, who the Broncos had just claimed off waivers from the Steelers three weeks ago.

With Rodgers and Morris playing, the Broncos had no more backup offensive lineman in the second half, although Fangio indicated postgame it was possible Wilkinson would be available to play on one left. Wilkinson underwent an MRI on Monday morning and the exam revealed a high ankle sprain that may well keep him out for the final game against the Raiders.

Which the Broncos believe they can overcome following the performances of Rodgers and Morris off the bench against the Lions.

"I think both Pat and Jake came in and did commendable jobs," Fangio said at his day-after-game press conference Monday. "Really, Pat’s position of choice or best position is center. He’s a guy that can finish a game for you at guard, but he went in there and played well, as did Jake. Really, kudos to those guys."

Fangio said Ja’Wuan James, the $17 million right tackle who has been out all season with a left knee injury was possible to play Sunday. But we’ve been hearing that every week for four months.

It would seem more likely the Broncos would go with Rodgers at right tackle, Garett Bolles at left tackle and Bailey as the backup swing tackle. Risner is also expected to go back to left guard, dropping Morris to the backup interior lineman.

RELATED: Broncos notes: Yards may be tougher, but yards still adding up for Lindsay

RELATED: Broncos rally behind Drew Lock to beat Lions, 27-17

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports