Falcons, Ryan jump to 20-3 halftime lead on Broncos

Based on last week's comeback against the Chargers, the Broncos got 'em right where they want 'em.

Drew Lock should be fine. So should the Broncos.

The Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan are slicing up the Broncos for a 20-3 lead at halftime here Sunday before a COVID-limited gathering at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Lock and the Broncos have 'em right where they want 'em. Last week, remember, the Broncos were down, 24-3 in the third quarter before rallying to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30.

The Falcons have suffered similar Charger-like losses this season, blowing a 19-point lead to Dallas and a 16-point advantage to the Bears.

The comeback set up is there. Ryan, in his 13th NFL season as the Falcons’ starter, was 18 of 23 at halftime for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons had four drives (other than a one-play, end-of-half kneel down) and came away with two touchdowns and two field goals.

Lock, meanwhile, barely had the ball in the first half. He had some nice completions, but overall was just 7 of 14 for 98 yards.

It was another tough start for the Broncos as they fell behind 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-3 early in the second. Ryan engineered three long drives that resulted in a 52-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo, a 51-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus, who beat cornerback Davontae Harris on a go-route and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell.

Ryan’s scoring throws came on third-and-11 and third-and-6, respectively.

Harris was starting in place of Bryce Callahan, who was out with an ankle injury. The Broncos’ other starting corner, A.J. Bouye, was out with a concussion. Harris was benched late in the half, replaced by veteran Kevin Tolliver, who was called up from the practice squad this week.

Meanwhile, Lock and the Broncos’ offense only got one full series in the first quarter. Lock hit tight end Noah Fant for a 32-yard catch-and-run, but the drive stalled when Atlanta’s superb defensive tackle Grady Jarrett stuffed running back Phillip Lindsay for a 4-yard loss.

But on the drive that sandwiched the first and second quarter, the Broncos opened up speedy receiver KJ Hamler, who had a 14-yard reception and 15-yard run on an end around. Those two plays set up a 43-yard field goal to bring the Broncos within, 10-3 early in the second quarter.

But Ryan answered with a 42-yard off a scramble play to Zaccheaus, who again got by Harris, and later hit Powell, who beat safety Justin Simmons to the corner of the end zone to put Atlanta up, 17-3.

