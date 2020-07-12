Chiefs rally behind Mahomes, lead 22-16 late in 4th quarter against tenacious Broncos

Chiefs sputter in first half against Denver's red-zone defense. Lock has thrown 2 touchdown passes to Tim Patrick.

Sure, a few breaks went the Broncos way.

Weren't they due? They had lost 10 in a row to the Kansas City Chiefs and were coming off a most unusual COVID violation the week before.

A 14-point underdog most of the week against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Broncos were surprisingly hanging tough, although they are now trailing the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-16 with 1:04 remaining in the game. The Broncos were getting the ball at their own 25.

The Chiefs scored their first touchdown late in the third quarter when their sensational quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled up before throwing a 20-yard touchdown to his seemingly, uncoverable tight end Travis Kelce. That Kansas City up 19-16 and a 48-yard field goal by Harrison Butker, his fifth of the game, put the home team up 22-16 with 1:04 remaining.

On a chilly December evening before about 15,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who was disqualified as a virus close contact last week for not wearing his mask properly during quarterback film sessions (and was spotted multiple times not wearing his mask on the sideline in this game), threw touchdown passes of 5 and 10 yards to Tim Patrick and Brandon McManus hit a 53-yard field goal.

McManus also had a 57-yard field goal attempt hook slightly wide left with 28 seconds remaining in the half. That gave Kansas City the ball near midfield.

Two Mahomes passes – 15 yards to Mecole Hardman and 28 yards to Kelce who abused Broncos safety Alijah Holder with a stiff-arm – set up Harrison Butker’s third field goal.

The Chiefs entered the game 10-1 while the Broncos were 4-7. But the Broncos had 325 yards of total offense late in the fourth quarter -- nearly 300 coming by the midway point of the third -- to nearly keep up with the high-powered Chiefs before the home team pulled away with 439 yards.

Mahomes was 25 of 40 for 318 yards with a touchdown, had another long touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill called back by a holding penalty and another long scoring pass dropped by Hill -- although replays showed the ball never hit the ground and should have been ruled a touchdown. The Chiefs, though, didn't challenge, and punted on fourth down instead.

Lock was 14 of 24 for 146 yards midway through the fourth quarter with the two touchdowns and a first-series interception.

After last week’s no-quarterback embarrassment in a 31-3 home loss to New Orleans, the Broncos came out determined to make amends in front of a nationally televised and KUSA-9News local audience. On the game’s first series, Lock laid in a beautiful 37-yard pass down the left sideline to tight end Noah Fant.

Two plays later, though, Lock scrambled and didn’t throw to a wide open Nick Vannett on a short route, instead throwing deep to another tight end, Troy Fumagalli. The ball was underthrown and Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu intercepted.

But the Chiefs didn’t have it, at least not through the first half and most of the third quarter. They moved the ball with ease but they had scoring drives that reached the Broncos' 17, 5, 1 and 8, only to settle for short Butker field goals each time as they couldn't solve Vic Fangio's renowned red-zone defense.

Kelce finally hauled in a touchdown late in the third quarter. He had 8 catches for 136 yards at that point.

After Mahomes made a rare bad pass to miss a wide open Hill deep to end the Chiefs' first offensive possession, Lock regrouped with some nice throws that got the Broncos close enough for Brandon McManus to nail a 53-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. That made McManus 22 of 23 in field goals this season, and 8 of 9 from 50 yards or beyond.

The heavily-favored Chiefs were just a tad off the entire first half. Mahomes missed Hill deep. Later in the second quarter, Hill dropped a deep touchdown throw from Mahomes – although replays showed he gathered it in before it hit the ground. The Chiefs didn’t see the replay until late, though – there is a huge delay on Sunday Night Football -- and Andy Reid called for a punt rather than a challenge.

Kansas City began 1 of 4 on third downs, a big reason why the score was 3-3 with 9 minutes left in the second quarter. The Chiefs were off from the wee hours of the morning. They reportedly had 7 positive COVID tests, only to find out 5 hours later it was a false positive.

Early in the second quarter, Broncos running back burst through a huge hole between center Lloyd Cushenberry III and pulling left guard Dalton Risner and rambled 65 yards to the Chiefs’ 18 yard line. Gordon had 105 yards rushing on just 9 carries at halftime. Lock hit Fant for 10 yards and Tim Patrick for 5 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos were 10-3 with 6:26 left in the first half. The league was on upset alert.

Again, the Chiefs misfired late in their next drive. Denver defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones was flagged for a horse collar on Le’Veon Bell, which was followed by Hill running for 30 yards on an end around and Mahomes scrambling for 20 and a first-and-goal at the 4. But the Chiefs ran it three straight times – including a strange, third-and-goal from the 1 end around call to Hill, who was forced out by safety Justin Simmons for a 5-yard loss.

The Chiefs again had to settle for a field goal.

